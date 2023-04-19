Woman caught on video running from crash arrested, had prior hit & run allegation

Police records reveal the woman in widely-seen TikTok videos had an active warrant for another hit and run.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — As millions of people have seen a video capturing the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash at the corner of 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police records reveal the woman who ran off had a warrant for a prior hit-and-run crash in 2020.

Videos of the incident that occurred April 13 have spread on TikTok thanks to Jessica Gallegos and Natalie Sandoval, who captured the woman running from the scene.

Editor's note: This video contains strong language.

Police records indicate Westminster officers were able to track down the 21-year-old suspect thanks to a witness who followed her in a vehicle.

When officers ran the woman’s background, a warrant for another hit-and-run crash investigation that occurred in 2020 popped up. Police arrested her and booked her in the Adams County jail on the warrant.

As of this publication, she has not been officially charged or cited for Thursday’s hit-and-run. Police records indicate she was suspected of disobeying a red arrow and driving with a restrained/revoked license.

Records indicate another woman on scene suffered a broken arm.

9NEWS is not naming the woman because she has not been officially charged in the latest incident.

As the woman was running off, Sandoval joked, “Do you want a ride?”

“For real? Let’s go!” the running woman said as she briefly paused mid-stride, but then continued to run when Sandoval screamed out that she was just joking.

“I was like, you never know. So I ended up recording it. And next thing you know, the lady started running,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos started recording the scene after she heard the crash near where she works.

“She’s really crazy for doing that,” Gallegos said.