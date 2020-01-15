DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating after a woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning in northeast Denver.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of Sandown Road and Quebec Street in the city’s northeast Park Hill neighborhood. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPD said.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation. DPD is working to provide suspect information in the case.

9NEWS will update this story as more details are available.

