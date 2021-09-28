Woman killed in drive-by shooting

The Aurora Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a shooting that left a woman dead overnight.

AURORA, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora after a 47-year-old woman was shot and killed early Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:49 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of N. Worchester Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood. That's located near Interstate 225 and East Colfax Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of the residence and fired multiples rounds at it before fleeing the scene, APD said.

A woman inside the home was struck by a bullet, taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital, according to APD. Her identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office once next of kin has been notified.

Police have not released a suspect or vehicle description. Expect a large police presence in the area as the homicide investigation continues.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

