Woman threw rocks at suspect's truck prior to fatal shooting, affidavit says

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man accused of fatally shooting a woman in an Aurora parking lot last week told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the woman because she was trying to break into his truck.

John Thoren called 911 to report the shooting in the lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. He was later arrested on second-degree murder charges related to the death of 46-year-old Rachel Holmes.

Thoren told Aurora Police he had made a delivery to Chuck and Don's Pet Food and Supplies and had parked behind the store to sleep because he was out of driving hours, the affidavit says. He said he had a verbal agreement with the store to park there.

While sleeping in his truck, Thoren woke up to the sound of something hitting his truck. He then said he saw Holmes throwing rocks at his truck.

He said his truck was loud and he didn't think she could hear him, so he began to "mouth" for her to stop. She hit his truck 10 to 15 times, Thoren said. At that point, Thoren got his gun and warned Holmes to stop or she would get shot, according to the affidavit.

Thoren eventually fired one shot that struck Holmes and then called 911, the affidavit says.

When police arrived, a piece of landscaping block was on the ground next to Holmes' head. Larger pieces of landscaping block were found near the front driver's side tire of the truck, according to the affidavit.

Thoren told investigators that he felt he was protecting himself when he shot at Holmes.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday.