Woman killed in shooting in Aurora

The 911 caller and the gun used in the shooting were gone when officers arrived on scene at the 3000 block of Peoria Street Saturday morning, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Peoria Street and found a woman who appeared to have died due to a gunshot.

The person who called 911 to report the incident was gone, along with the gun, when officers arrived, police said.

Adam's County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

