AURORA — Aurora police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a woman on a sidewalk.

According to a release, officers were called out just after 3 a.m. Sunday to see about a person who was down on the sidewalk on East Iliff Avenue, east of South Pagosa Way. When they arrived, they found a deceased 26-year-old woman.

They found that an eastbound vehicle had gone up onto the sidewalk for some reason and hit the woman and a street sign before getting back onto Iliff. The driver did not stay at the scene, and so far, police don't know of any witnesses to the incident.

The woman's name has not been released. The Aurora Police Department says its Traffic Section is following up on several leads. They're asking anyone who saw the crash to call Sgt William Revelle at 303-739-6374 or wrevelle@auroragov.org.

