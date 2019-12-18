DENVER — A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening on Colfax Avenue near Zenobia Street.

Denver police said the vehicle is a late-90s white GMC Sierra crew cab truck. The truck has chrome rims, chrome step sides and a chrome toolbox in the bed.

Both directions of Colfax were closed while police investigated.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the suspect's truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

