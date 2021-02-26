Police investigating woman found dead in Hampden South neighborhood as homicide

The victim was found late Thursday in the area of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street in Denver.

DENVER — A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found late Thursday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was down in the area of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street. That's southwest of the intersection of South Yosemite Street and East Hampden Avenue in the Hampden South neighborhood of Denver.

DPD said officers determined that the victim, only identified as an adult woman, was deceased. They did not say exactly where she was found, or how she may have died, but did say that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner's office will release her name and determine the cause of death, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.