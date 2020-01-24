DENVER — A man has been arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder after a woman was killed in what Denver Police (DPD) described as a domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to the area of East Harvard Avenue and South University Boulevard late Thursday night for a death investigation. That's not too far from the intersection of South University Boulevard and East Yale Avenue.

They later determined the woman's death was a homicide, but did not say how she was killed.

Thomas Garcia, 38, is in custody in connection with her death. DPD only identified the victim as an adult female.

