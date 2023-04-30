Woman killed in Lakewood shooting

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 1200-block of South Marshall Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Lakewood early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1200-block of South Marshall Street, which is in the area of Morrison Road and South Pierce Street. The call came in before 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police said Sunday morning that they didn't have much information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and they were asking witnesses to come forward. They said they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.