Woman pleads guilty in connection with teen girl's fentanyl death

The teen girl overdosed in class at a Colorado Springs high school in December, court documents say.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman has pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death after a teen girl overdosed during class last year.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver.

According to a criminal complaint filed in March, investigators found evidence that Wilkins sold one or two pills containing fentanyl to two girls in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Dec. 2. The girls took the pill or pills to Mitchell High School the next day, where they met in the bathroom with another girl, according to court documents.

The third girl consumed at least some portion of the pill, which had been crushed, investigators said. She died in class. The coroner determined she died of fentanyl intoxication, according to prosecutors.

One of the girls told investigators that Wilkins had been selling Percocet, which is a brand of oxycodone tablets, to her for several months. The girl told investigators that on Dec. 2, she contacted Wilkins to arrange the purchase of two Percocet for a total of $40. When she got the pills, the girl noticed they "looked different and were a lighter blue color than normal," according to court documents.

When investigators searched Wilkins' apartment, they found more than 100 blue pills and more than $7,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Wilkins faces 20 years to life in prison. She will be sentenced on March 14.

