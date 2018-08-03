KUSA — The woman accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 in January, killing two people and injuring two others has plead guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges.

Kimberly Rodriguez Roldan, 24, is accused of driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the Jan. 27 crash.

Troopers say Roldan, who was allegedly driving southbound in a northbound I-25 HOV lane near 58th Avenue, slammed into a CRV driven by Miguel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 47.

KUSA

He and his 17-year-old son, Michael Ramirez-Muro, were killed in the crash.

Two other passengers in that vehicle suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 22 at 8:30 p.m.

She is free on $20,000 bond with supervised release and monitored sobriety.

© 2018 KUSA-TV