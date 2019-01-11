LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A woman who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI, among other charges for the June crash.

Kassy Winburn, 34, was arrested after the Sheriff's Office said she drove her car into the back of a motorcyclist on Interstate 25 near East Harmony Road.

The motorcyclist who died is 38-year-old Greeley resident, Joseph Kroiss.

Kroiss was a father of four girls, ages 16, 15, 13 and 9. He moved to Colorado four years ago from Minnesota.

In April 2016, Winburn pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and careless driving resulting in injury.

She was fined and sentenced to 60 days in jail, which was suspended, 18 months probation, as well as 150 hours of community service.

That stemmed from an incident in November 2015 that ended in the death of 88-year-old Loveland resident Olive Heaton. The Reporter-Herald reported at the time that the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Winburn failed to stop at a stop sign while driving southbound on County Road 13 and collided with another car.

Winburn was also charged with driving under revocation for that incident, court records show. She later pleaded guilty to that charge as well and was sentenced to an additional 20 days in jail.

Winburn's criminal history also shows two incidents involving driving and alcohol.

In January 2014, Winburn was arrested for DUI and later pleaded that down to driving while ability impaired (DWAI). She was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 48 hours of community service for that case.

And in 2009, Winburn was charged with two counts of child abuse and DUI. The child abuse charges were later dropped, and she pleaded guilty to DUI.

On Monday Winburn pleaded guilty to:

Vehicular homicide, DUI

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Vehicular homicide, reckless driving

Driving under restraint - alcohol-related

She will be sentenced on January 7.

