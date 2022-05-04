Woman dies after being run over in Aurora; suspect in custody

Police said the woman died weeks after she was run over in a parking lot on March 4.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in custody after a woman died from being run over by a vehicle in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to reports of an injured woman in a parking lot near East 11th Avenue and North Peoria Street at around 4:30 a.m. on March 4.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries who was taken to the hospital. She told officers she had just met a man a short time earlier and was driven to that location at around 1:30 a.m.

She said the man choked her unconscious, pushed her out of the vehicle and then ran her over, police said, then she lay there for hours before she was found.

APD said the woman was hospitalized numerous times after the incident, and died from her injuries on April 19.

Her name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

A suspect was recently identified, police said, and he was arrested Tuesday. APD said 24-year-old Jordan Howard was booked at the Aurora jail early Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

APD said detectives believe there might be other victims who have not reported being assaulted by Howard. Police are asking them to come forward by contacting Investigator Harris at 303-739-6714.

APD is asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

