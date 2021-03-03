Woman found shot Thursday was scheduled to testify in Kelsie Schelling murder trial

Roxann Martinez, 31, was a witness in the trial against Donthe Lucas, who is accused of murdering Schelling in 2013. DPD said they don't think there is a connection.

DENVER — A woman found dead in Denver's Hampden South neighborhood Thursday was scheduled to testify in the murder trial of Kelsie Schelling, the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Denver Police (DPD) said they are investigating the death of Roxann Martinez, 31, after she was found in the area of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street. The coroner's office later said she died of a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

A DPD spokesperson said investigators are aware of her connection to that trial, but at this time do not think her death is connected to that case

The Pueblo County DA's Office said Martinez was an "endorsed witness" in the trial against Donthe Lucas, who is charged with first-degree murder following Schelling's 2013 disappearance the day after she sent Lucas a photo of her eight-week ultrasound. Schelling's body was never found, and she was presumed dead.

The Pueblo DA's Office also said Martinez "had not testified" at the time of her death.

Jury selection in the Schelling murder trial began on Jan. 25, and the trial began on Feb. 3 with opening statements, and was originally scheduled to continue through March 1. Lucas' trial was delayed two weeks on Feb. 10 due to a COVID case, KRDO reported. Testimony in the trial has since continued, KRDO reported.

Lucas pleaded not guilty to Schelling's murder in August 2018. His trial date was previously scheduled several times and then postponed.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

