Woman sentenced for crash that killed 10-year-old son

Gavin Cecil was killed in the crash, which happened May 29 on Interstate 76 in Brighton.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to reckless driving resulting in homicide in connection with the crash that killed her 10-year-old son.

Karena Cecil, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Cecil's 10-year-old son Gavin Cecil was killed in the crash, which happened just before 7:30 p.m. May 29 on Interstate 76 in Brighton.

Cecil lost control just east of Eagle Boulevard, crashed into the cable barrier separating the eastbound and westbound lanes, went over the barrier and rolled several times, according to an arrest affidavit. All four people in the car were injured, and Gavin died at the hospital, police said.

A Brighton officer on scene detected an alcoholic beverage on Cecil's breath, and a can of Mike's Hard Lemonade was found in the front passenger area of the Hyundai, the affidavit says. Cecil admitted to drinking four hours prior to the crash, the affidavit says.

On Nov. 24, Cecil pleaded guilty to reckless driving resulting in homicide in connection with the crash.

A criminal records search shows Cecil has two prior alcohol-related traffic convictions in Colorado, in 2017 and 2019.

