GOLDEN, Colo. — A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting two female patients at the Ralston Creek Neighborhood, a care and memory facility in Arvada, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Gwendolyn Phillis Kentris, 45, was employed at the facility as a caregiver.

In March 2018, Arvada police were called to the care center where an injured person was transported to the hospital, the release says. The police investigation revealed that staff at the center had "heard and seen alarming behavior by Kentris while she was in the victim’s room."

The release says the victim was a 74-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s disease. She suffered a fractured hand, abrasions and lacerations on her head, nose, elbow, forearm and knee cap. She also had a swollen lip and bruising on her fingers.

Kentris on May 20 pled guilty to Second Degree Assault (F4) and Third Degree Assault – At-Risk Adult (F6).

This is Kentris’ fourth felony conviction, the release says.

RELATED: Man gets life plus 166 years for 'one of the most brutal homicides' the judge had seen

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS