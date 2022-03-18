Woman who exchanged gunfire with officer at Weld County motel sentenced to 18 years

Sarah Jesser, 44, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree attempted murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman who fired shots at law enforcement – and was shot by a Firestone Police officer – at a Weld County motel in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

Sarah Jesser, 44, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree attempted murder in the incident Feb. 13, 2020, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

On that day, a deputy with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was on patrol near the Econo Lodge at 10811 W. Interstate 25 when he or she spotted a license plate associated with Jesser, who was wanted on a felony warrant, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

The deputy requested assistance, and two officers with the Firestone Police Department responded. The WCSO deputy and Firestone officers contacted Jesser in a hotel room.

“The evidence spoke for itself,” Anthony Perea, chief deputy district attorney, said in a news release. “The defendant made it clear that she knew law enforcement was at her door. Yet she still made the deliberate decision to pull the trigger and shoot at officers when they entered her room.”

When Jesser fired shots, one of the Firestone officers returned fire and hit her, according to the DA's Office. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The Firestone officer who shot Jesser was found justified in his or her use of deadly force.

Janet Oravetz contributed to this report.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.