Woman sentenced for high school parking lot robbery

Fort Collins Police said Kayla Dreiling was found with a replica gun after the crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who robbed a student in a high school parking lot in August of last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Fort Collins Police Services said a Poudre High School student reported that Kayla Dreiling approached her in the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021 and asked to borrow her phone.

Soon after that, Dreiling pointed a handgun at the student and tried to take her car keys, according to police. After a brief struggle, Dreiling ran away.

A school resource officer used security video to determine where Dreiling went, and police found her nearby and took her into custody.

Police said they recovered a realistic replica handgun during their investigation, and Dreiling was arrested.

Dreiling, 28, was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, but Poudre High School was placed on secure status for about an hour while police investigated.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.