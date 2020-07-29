Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on Boulder hiking trail

The woman was hiking on the Walker Loop Trail on Tuesday afternoon when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is hoping the public can help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman hiking on a trail in Boulder on Tuesday afternoon.

BSCO said the attack happened on the Walker Loop Trail, located at 7701 Flagstaff Road in Boulder County.

As the woman was hiking, she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her, according to BCSO.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is estimated to be in his 40’s. He's described as being “tall and thin, yet muscular," BCSO said.

He was bald and wore a mask during the incident, according to BCSO.

Anyone hiking in the area on July 28 who may have witnessed anything suspicious, is asked to contact Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611 or email at amerriam@bouldercounty.org.