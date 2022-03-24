Woman shot while allegedly stealing from cars, police say

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures, and the suspect was taken into custody, Pueblo Police said.

PUEBLO, Colo — A woman accused of breaking into vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot Wednesday morning, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 3:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when a man shot at her, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and other people involved with the reported break-ins left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The man who police say shot the woman was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

