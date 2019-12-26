DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot a woman Christmas night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Lawrence Street in the Five Points neighborhood in Denver.

Police said in a tweet that the woman was shot in the leg and abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital.

Her condition was not released, however her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police didn't release information on the suspected gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.