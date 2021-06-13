Woman shot at house party in Aurora

Police said the incident happened at a house that was under construction, and no arrests have been made.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting early Sunday of a woman at a house party.

A report came in about 4:10 a.m. of shots fired at a juvenile house party, police said. Officers arrived at a house under construction, 23577 E. 5th Place, near North Gun Club Road and East 6th Avenue.

Police said that the 10 to 15 partygoers had fled from the area but there was evidence of a shooting, APD said.

About 5:30 a.m., a woman with a gunshot wound walked into the Emergency Room of a local hospital. She had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, and no arrests have been made, according to APD.

Anyone with information can call APD or can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred at 23577 East 5th Pl. At around 4:10AM APD responded to a report of shots fired at a juvenile house party at this home which is under construction. pic.twitter.com/2uOoUVTf2j — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2021

