Woman shot and killed driving on I-70 in Kansas, Colorado man arrested

Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, Kansas, was shot while driving west on Interstate 70 on Sunday.

SOLOMON, Kansas — A Colorado man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman who was driving Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Kansas, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a Dollar General store in Solomon, Kansas, on a report of a victim who had been shot, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. Solomon is about 267 miles east of Colorado on I-70.

The victim was identified as Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, Kansas. The investigation showed that Baum was shot once while driving west on I-70 near Solomon, the sheriff's office said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Beulah is an unincorporated community in Pueblo County, Colorado.

Wymore was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center without bail, pending his first court appearance, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't release any additional information, saying the investigation was still active.

