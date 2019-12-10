THORNTON, Colorado — A woman was shot during a road rage incident in Thornton Friday evening.

Officer Mendez with Thornton Police said just before 5:30 p.m., two vehicles were involved in the altercation.

One of the vehicles, a silver Jeep Cherokee, pulled next to the other vehicle and fired into it, striking the woman who was driving.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Mendez.

Police are searching for the Cherokee, which they said had been reported stolen. The plate on the Jeep is CWH 927.

Police said northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed between 100th Avenue and 104th Avenue for about three hours.

One lane of southbound Colorado Boulevard was also closed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Thornton Police at 720-977-5150.

