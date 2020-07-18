Woman shot at large outdoor gathering in Westminster

A fight broke out, and a woman was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries while trying to intervene, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries early Saturday after intervening in a fight at an outdoor gathering in Westminster, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Raleigh Street, which is just north of Westminster High School between Sheridan and Federal boulevards.

A police spokesperson said there was a large party or gathering outside at that location. A fight broke out, a woman tried to intervene. She was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Westminster Police were conducting witness interviews and working to get a suspect description, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.