BOULDER - The Boulder Police Department is searching for a woman accused of taking a woman's wallet from a shopping cart at a Trader Joe's.

On Monday, May 14, the suspect used a "distraction technique" to grab the victim's wallet from her shopping cart. The suspect exited the store and entered a maroon Jeep Compass driven by another female.

The incident happened at a Trader Joe's in the 1900-block of 28th Street around 12:27 p.m.

Hours later on May 14, surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to make a purchase with a stolen credit cart at the Target store located in Superior.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

