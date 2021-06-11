Woman stabbed in Denver, man in custody

A man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing in the 3200 block of Steele Street.

DENVER — A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed and later pronounced dead following domestic violence incident in the 3200 block of North Steele Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The incident took place inside a home near the intersection of Steele Street and MLK Boulevard in Denver's Clayton neighborhood.

DPD first sent a tweet about the incident at 3:25 a.m. Friday saying that the woman was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Around 9 a.m., they said in an update that the woman had died from her injuries.

They also said in that update that an adult man was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He was identified as 51-year-old Darryl Webster. DPD said the incident was the result of domestic violence but did not provide the exact nature of the relationship between Webster and the victim.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a stabbing in the 3200 block of Steele St. One adult female is being transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as soon as they become available. pic.twitter.com/VsMLDhC6sL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2021

One person was also killed in a separate shooting incident overnight in the 2300 block of Curtis Street, according to a tweet from DPD. A second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In addition, DPD said that there was another overnight shooting at E. Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street, and two victims were taken to the hospital.

