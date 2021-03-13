Woman stabbed by relative inside Fort Collins home, police say

The woman hid in the bathroom after being stabbed and called 911, according to Fort Collins Police.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday after she was stabbed by a relative, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

About 1 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman at 1220 E. Stuart St. who reported that she had been stabbed. That's not far from the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Stuart Street. The woman reported that she had locked herself in a bathroom to get away from the suspect, who was still inside the home.

When officers arrived, the woman left the residence and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers found the male suspect inside the home with injuries that investigators thought were self-inflicted. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, police said.

Both were expected to survive. Charges were pending against the man.

Detectives said that the two people involved were related to each other and said there was no threat to the community.

"I'm grateful for the quick and professional response of our officers and medical personnel," said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a press release. "Our detectives will continue to gather all of the facts surrounding this case and work with our other partners in the criminal justice system to seek justice for the victim."

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to police was asked to call Detective CJ O'Loughlin at 970-416-2571.