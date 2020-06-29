Woman struck by stray bullet after hearing fireworks in Aurora

The woman was looking out her window when she was struck by a stray bullet, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a stray bullet in Aurora overnight, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The victim heard fireworks and was looking out of a window near 17600 E. Eastman Place when she was struck by the bullet, according to police. That's about a block away from Hampden Heights Park.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, APD said.

Police have not released any suspect information. An investigation is ongoing.

9NEWS will update this story as more information is available.