Woman struck by stray bullet after hearing fireworks in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a stray bullet in Aurora overnight, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).
The victim heard fireworks and was looking out of a window near 17600 E. Eastman Place when she was struck by the bullet, according to police. That's about a block away from Hampden Heights Park.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, APD said.
Police have not released any suspect information. An investigation is ongoing.
9NEWS will update this story as more information is available.
