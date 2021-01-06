Mother to plead guilty in crash that killed 10-year-old son, DA's office says

Karena Cecil, 28, was the mother of the child killed in the May 29 crash on I-76, according to Brighton Police Department.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A woman charged in a deadly Brighton crash that killed a 10-year-old has entered a request to plead guilty, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Karena Cecil, 28, was the mother of Gavin Cecil, who died in the May 29 crash on I-76, according to Brighton Police Department.

>Video above from June: 10-year-old who died in Brighton crash remembered.



On Nov. 22, Cecil entered a request to plead guilty to reckless driving resulting in homicide, and the district attorney's office said sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Brighton officers responded to the crash at 7:21 p.m. on I-76 near East Bromley Lane, according to the affidavit in the case. An officer who arrived on scene found a heavily damaged white Hyundai facing east in the westbound lanes, the affidavit says.

The vehicle had lost control just east of Eagle Boulevard, crashed into the cable barrier separating the eastbound and westbound lanes, went over the barrier and rolled several times, the affidavit says.

Karena Cecil, another son and a male passenger were injured. Gavin was transported by ambulance to Platte Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

A Brighton officer on scene detected an alcoholic beverage on Karena Cecil's breath, and a can of Mike's Hard Lemonade was found in the front passenger area of the Hyundai. Karena Cecil admitted to drinking four hours prior to the crash, the affidavit says.

Karena Cecil, another son and a male passenger were injured. Gavin was transported by ambulance to Platte Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the arrest affidavit.

A criminal records search shows Cecil has two prior convictions on alcohol-related traffic convictions in Colorado, in 2017 and 2019.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.