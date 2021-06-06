Suspect arrested after woman knocked unconscious in garage sale robbery in Westminster

Police said the woman was briefly dragged when she reached into the suspect's truck as he pulled away.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in the case of a woman who was knocked unconscious while trying to stop a man who had robbed her and her husband while they held a yard sale Saturday morning.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers responded to a disturbance about 9:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 102nd Avenue.

WPD said officers learned that a couple in their mid-70s were having a yard sale when the woman noticed someone had stolen their bag of money.

The woman confronted the suspect as he got into his truck, according to police, and she reached inside the truck as he pulled away. She was dragged a short distance before falling off, WPD said, and lost consciousness.

She regained consciousness at the scene and was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to police. Her husband and son joined her there while officers packed up the yard sale and secured the house.

On Sunday, WPD said they had arrested 50-year-old Armando Valdez Gonzalez on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery-injure or threaten with deadly weapon

Assault in the first degree-at risk person

Theft-less than $500-at risk person

He was taken to the Adams County Jail, WPD said.