DENVER — Police in Denver are hoping the public can help identify a woman accused of stealing credit cards from cars then using them to purchase items on at least three different occasion.

The suspect, who police describe as a white woman with distinct two-toned colored hair, stole credit cards from vehicles parked at private elementary schools and preschools in the south Denver metro area.

Police said the suspect would target schools in the afternoon when parents were going inside to pick up their child.

Denver Police Department

The suspect then used the stolen credit cards at stores on Jan. 11, Jan. 14 and Jan. 22, police said.

She’s driving either a 1997 tan Honda Accord or a late model maroon Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). They can also use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

Denver Police Department

