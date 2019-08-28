FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman wanted on multiple felony warrants led deputies on a short pursuit Tuesday before crashing through a fence and into a home, injuring a woman inside, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 p.m., deputies and investigators in Fort Collins located a woman in the 3800 block of Richmond Drive who they said was wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.

The woman, identified as Brooke Oakley, 26, fled from deputies in a pickup truck and drove to the dead-end of Richmond Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, Oakley then drove through a residential fence and, moments later, struck a home in the 1100 block of Wabash Street.

The vehicle entered the home and injured a woman inside. No other people were inside the residence at the time, the sheriff’s office said. Both the woman inside the home and Oakley were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional charges against Oakley are pending. The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on the warrants for which she was initially wanted.

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) stayed at the home to stabilize it until a reconstruction crew could arrive to provide more permanent support.

