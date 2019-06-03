CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A woman who left the scene of a crash in Englewood that killed a cyclist was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

According to Englewood police, 33-year-old Dominique Cain hit a woman on a bicycle at the intersection of South Downing Street and East Cornell on the afternoon of July 1, 2018 and left the scene.

That woman, later identified as 65-year-old Nancy Condit, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

Cain was arrested the day after the accident. The Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office says she pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

