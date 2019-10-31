ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A woman who was shot by police after she attempted to run over officers in January pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a peace officer, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

Chayley Nicole Tolin, 27, faces 8 to 11 years in prison and will be sentenced Jan. 3, the DA said.

Tolin originally faced a charge of criminal attempt, first-degree murder of a peace officer, which was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Chayley Tolin has been identified as the suspect who was shot in a Swedish Medical Center parking garage.

Englewood police officers first responded to the parking garage in the 600 block of East Hampden Avenue across from Swedish Medical Center around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 in response to a reported occupied stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located the stolen vehicle. Two people were inside at the time.

That's when police said Tolin attempted to drive over officers when fleeing the scene, and officers shot her. Tolin was later released from the hospital.

James Helms, 35, was taken into custody during the incident and was jailed at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant, according to Englewood police. He did not receive any additional charges relating to this incident and was a passenger in the vehicle that Tolin was driving, police said.

