ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Sheridan woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after she stole a car and tried to drive into officers as they attempted to arrest her last year in Englewood.

Arapahoe District Court Judge Darren Vahle sentenced Chayley Tolin, 27, on Jan 3. after she pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a class four felony. Other charges against her were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Englewood police officers first responded to a parking garage in the 600 block of East Hampden Avenue across from Swedish Medical Center around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2019 in response to a reported occupied stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located the stolen vehicle. Two people were inside at the time.

That's when police said Tolin attempted to drive over officers when fleeing the scene, and officers shot her. Tolin was seriously injured but has since recovered.

Two officers fired nine shots during the incident and their actions were determined to be legally justified.

James Helms, 35, was taken into custody during the incident and was jailed at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant, according to Englewood police. He did not receive any additional charges relating to this incident and was a passenger in the vehicle that Tolin was driving, police said.

According to a report from the from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, needles and syringes were found in the stolen car along with marijuana and suspected psilocybin.

The car had been stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Lakewood three days before, the report states.

“The defendant decided trying to get away in a stolen car was more important than the life of a police officer and any member of the public who was in the hospital parking garage that day,” said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Martin, who tried the case with Senior Deputy District Attorney Garrik Storgaard. “This lack of regard for the safety of others demonstrated by the defendant’s actions deserved the sentence to the Department of Corrections she received.”

