DURANGO, Colo. — A woman was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison for second-degree murder after she caused a fatal crash while drunk, according to U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

Twyla Casados, 34, from Igancio, will also be on supervised release for five years, Dunn said.

The crash happened on Dec. 18, 2018. After drinking, Dunn said Casados got behind the wheel of her Chevrolet Suburban.

Around 5:30 p.m. Casados was driving near Ignacio when she veered over a median into oncoming traffic, crashing into another car and killing the driver, according to Dunn. Several of her children were in her vehicle at the time, Dunn said.

Dunn said that prior to this crash, Casados had three DUI convictions and a prior alcohol-related child abuse conviction.

RELATED: 'I wish I would have never drank': Man sentenced to life in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old

RELATED: Drunk driving deaths in Colorado continuing to climb -- even after 2015 passage of felony DUI law

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS