SHERIDAN, Colo. — A person of interest has been named in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at an extended stay hotel in Sheridan Sunday morning, according to the Sheridan Police Department (SPD).

Officers responded to the InTown Suites located at 2900 W. Hampden Ave. just after 8 a.m. on Sunday. They found the body of 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider in a room there.

KUSA

Her death was ruled a homicide, according to SPD, but they haven't said how she died.

Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed has been identified as a person of interest in the case, SPD said. He has been employed as an Uber driver and may still be driving for the company, according to SPD.

Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed

Sheridan Police Dept.

He may be associated with a 2011 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado plate VOR-925.

Anyone with information about Abed should contact the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.

