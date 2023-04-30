Woman's car stolen in Greeley with parents' ashes inside

Kim Magnusson said she was preparing to bury her parents' ashes together when her car was stolen Thursday night.

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman in Greeley lost her car and her parents' ashes the same night.

Kim Magnusson, who was in town from Texas for her father's funeral, left both her parents' ashes in her car along with mementos and pictures for the funeral when she stayed at a friend's house Thursday night.

When she woke up Friday morning, the day of the funeral, the car was gone along with everything inside.

"You know, it's always nice to have the car back, but really we just want the ashes back for my parents, so we could bury them," Magnusson said. "My mom did not want to be buried without my dad. So, she asked us to hold onto her until he was ready to be buried so they could be buried together.

"My parents were married for 50-some years and loved each other dearly and so they wanted to be together and to have them not be able to be in their final resting place together is just heartbreaking," she added.

The car is a maroon 2016 Hyundai Tucson. It was stolen around 10:15 Thursday night, she said.

Anyone with information should call Greeley Police at 970-350-9605.

