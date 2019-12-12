DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East 17th Avenue to investigate a report of of a unresponsive person in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult woman who was deceased. In a tweet, DPD said they are working to develop suspect information.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death is undetermined at this time, DPD said. An investigation is ongoing.

DPD first provided information about the homicide investigation at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Denver Police in July changed to an encrypted radio transmission that cuts off the public from real-time dispatch traffic, ending years-long access to scanner audio.

Jill Farschman, CEO of the Colorado Press Network, said scanner audio is crucial during breaking news situations. The audio helps journalists get to scenes quickly so witnesses can be interviewed, she said.

9NEWS and several other local media outlets refused to sign an agreement with the city to get access to the encrypted radio audio. Local media outlets take issue with a few clauses in the agreement, including one that would allow the city to inspect a media outlet’s “pertinent books, documents, papers and records.”

