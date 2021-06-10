2 women arrested in connection with October homicide in Greeley

Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a man's body was found inside a home destroyed by fire in Greeley last month, according to police.

GREELEY, Colorado — Two people have been arrested on murder charges after a man's body was found inside a home destroyed by fire in Greeley last month, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Chris Dickerson, 35, was found dead Oct. 3 at a home on 15th Avenue Court. The coroner's office ruled Dickerson's death a homicide but his cause of death is still pending more investigation.

Police said Stacy Rodriguez, 19, and Hosanna Valera, 23, have both been arrested in connection with the death. They are each charged with first-degree murder, arson, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Police said around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 3, officers and firefighters were called to a fire at the home. The caller reported the home's resident may still be inside.

When first responders arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. When firefighters put out the fire, they found Dickerson's body inside.

