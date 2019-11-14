FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Detectives with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) released photos of two women that were caught on camera vandalizing several vehicles last month.

About 20 vehicles were vandalized with spray paint on Oct. 20 between 3 and 4 a.m., FCPS said.

Those vehicles were parked in the 1400 block of Cypress Drive, the 1400 block of Ash Drive and the 2500 block of West Lake Street.

Video from a surveillance camera shows two females spray painting vehicles.

“This kind of criminal activity is not harmless fun,” said Sgt. Gary Shaklee, who supervises the Property Crimes unit. “This incident impacted families in our community, and these suspects need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Detectives have been actively investigating and following leads but have been unable to identify the suspects.

If you have any information about these females or this incident, please contact Detective Tim Moeller at 970-221-6563 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

