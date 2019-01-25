AURORA, Colo. — A wrestling coach at Smoky Hill High School has been fired in relation to an off-campus incident in November involving a student in possession of a gun.

“We want to inform you that Smoky Hill head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd has been charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to report,” Principal Chuck Puga said in an email to parents. “Mr. Loyd has been separated from the district.”

Loyd, along with three other employees, had been placed on leave during an investigation into the incident – which school officials have declined to elaborate on.

RELATED: 4 Smoky Hill High School employees on leave after incident involving student with gun

No one was harmed in the event, Puga said, and district officials cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.

The other Smoky Hill employees who were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, including assistant principal Noah Harris, athletic director John Thompson, and math teacher Jakob Fisher, have been “cleared of any wrongdoing related to the incident and will return to work with our full confidence and support,” the letter says.

Smoky Hill High School is located at 16100 E Smoky Hill Road in Aurora.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS