KUSA — A defensive tackle for the University of Wyoming football team has been suspended indefinitely after he was issued a citation for harassment and false imprisonment at a Marriott in Fort Collins.

Officers from Fort Collins Police Services were dispatched to the Marriott at 350 E. Horsetooth Rd. just after 9:45 a.m. Friday following a report of a disturbance. A spokesperson for Fort Collins police said the incident involved 21-year-old Youhanna Ghaifan and a hotel guest, but did not provide additional information.

Ghaifan was released from police custody at the scene.

The University of Wyoming football team is scheduled to take on Colorado State University in the Border War rivalry game Friday night at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

In a statement to the media, Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl said a staff member took Ghaifan back to Laramie after he received the citation, and the president of the university, dean of students and athletics director have been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

According to the University of Wyoming’s website, Ghaifan is a sophomore and grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska.

© 2018 KUSA-TV