Victims, family to speak at sentencing for younger STEM shooting suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The younger teen who pleaded guilty to charges related to the May 2019 deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will be sentenced Friday morning in a Douglas County courtroom.
Due to his age at the time of the shooting, the sentence for Alec McKinney, now 17, is mostly a foregone conclusion, but the hearing is a chance for victims and their family members to testify in court about how they've been impacted.
Between 15 and 20 victims and family members are expected to testify at the hearing, which is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. The sentencing was originally set for May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The other suspect, Devon Erickson, was accused of carrying out the May 7, 2019, shooting with McKinney that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo was lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.
Eight others also were shot. Two of them were injured by a private security guard who helped detain one of the teen suspects.
Both suspects were charged with 46 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Those charges are still pending against the older suspect, whose next court hearing is in September.
McKinney, who was 16 when the shooting occurred, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty in February to 17 charges:
- First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation
- Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation
- Attempted murder extreme indifference
- Second-degree assault
- Conspiracy to commit arson
- Conspiracy to commit burglary
- Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
- Possession of a weapon on school grounds
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers
McKinney faces an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years related to the first-degree murder charge. Under Colorado law, defendants who commit crimes as juveniles cannot be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
In addition to that sentence, he faces 408 years for the other charges, but the exact amount of time is up to the discretion of the judge at the sentencing.
