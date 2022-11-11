2 people shot Friday afternoon in Aurora

Two juveniles were taken to an area hospital after being shot on Zion Street near Potomac Street, Aurora Police said

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Zion Street. That's one block west of Potomac Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

Both victims are juvenile males. Police previously said one of them was an adult.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said their investigators are working to develop suspect descriptions. They said they've learned the shots were fired from a silver Acura sedan that immediately left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

CORRECTION: The location of occurrence is in the 900blk of N. Zion Street, not south. Our apologies.



This is a very active scene. We are working to develop suspect information and additional details to release. We will update this thread when we know more. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 11, 2022

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

