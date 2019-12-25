BRIGHTON, Colo. — The out-of-state plates didn't belong to Melissa Cates. The Jeep parked in her driveway in Brighton on Tuesday morning was a rental.

“The timing is absolutely horrible," Cates said. "You know, Christmas is tomorrow.”

Cates and her family were stuck with one rental car to replace two of their own vehicles.

The family's SUV and pickup truck had to be taken to the repair shop on Friday. That's the same day Cates and her husband made a stop at the King Soopers gas station near S. 50th Avenue and E. Bridge Street.

“Both of us in two different vehicles drove over there and filled up at the same time," Cates said.

Gas is what they selected, but that's not what they got.

“It was almost immediately that I noticed it," Cates said. “My vehicle wouldn’t accelerate. It finally engaged, started bouncing a little bit."

She called her husband. He was having the same issues. Eventually, both of their engines shut down and wouldn't start.

"I said, ‘oh no. I think we got bad fuel,'" Cates said.

King Soopers called it a "delivery error" in a statement sent to 9NEWS. Cates is pretty sure she knows what happened.

“The company that delivers the fuel put diesel fuel in the unleaded and the unleaded fuel in the diesel reservoirs," she said.

Cates said she had to have her vehicles towed to a repair shop Friday.

“I was really upset," Cates said. "I was angry. I laughed a little bit.”

It was an expensive mistake right before Christmas.

“At least a couple grand for our vehicles, not including the rental cars, not including the tows," Cates said.

King Soopers said in its statement the delivery error was made at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 19.

"We have completed a remediation and the fuel center is now open," the statement read, in part. "We apologize for the error and are reviewing our processes to prevent this from happening in the future."

King Soopers said it would continue to work with impacted customers.

“The cruddy thing about all of this is we’re sitting here in limbo," Cates said. "Nobody’s reached out to us. We truly don’t know what they’re going to pay for.”

Cates said she heard from King Soopers on Friday and was told the company would take care of the damage to her family's vehicles. As of Tuesday morning, she still hadn't heard from an insurance company.

