WATCH LIVE: Police provide update on fatal shooting involving Denver officer

The shooting happened Aug. 5 in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will provide an update to a shooting this month involving officers that killed a man.

On Aug. 5, Denver Police officers responded to a domestic violence report just before 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue, according to DPD.

At the initial media briefing, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS that witnesses said they saw a man throw a woman in a wheelchair to the ground and assault a 14-year-old child.

Thomas said officers were still investigating the relationship between the man and the victims but that it was a domestic in nature.

Police said the man approached responding officers in an aggressive manner and kept going when they commanded him to stop. One officer used his Taser, according to police, but it didn't work. Police said another officer shot the man, who later died at the hospital.

DPD said an ambulance was called for the woman, but she ended up not needing to go to the hospital.

On Aug. 9, the Denver Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was shot and killed as 36-year-old Brandon Cole.

