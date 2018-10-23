DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Online reservation service OpenTable recently released its "Power Diner" list of top restaurants in Denver, based on data and reviews.

"Few places have seen such a boom in new restaurants, with chefs from near and far dialing into the city’s forward-thinking, but laid-back, attitude," OpenTable writes.

Twenty area restaurants made the list of local favorites.

"You’ll find James Beard Award-winning chefs, some of the freshest sushi flown in from Japan, and everything from decadent French bistros to fusion forms of Italian and Latin American fare— all vetted by the types of tastemakers who know the best spots around the city," OpenTable writes.

